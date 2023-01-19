January sock drive

In what has become an annual January tradition, St. Anne Church in Gorham is collecting socks for homeless people and others in need.

Parishioners last year donated around 1,000 pairs of socks that were distributed to veterans’ groups, shelters, food pantries and local organizations such as Amistad, Preble Street and St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland, according to a press release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. Socks were also sent to schools in Buxton, Gorham and Limington.

Hats and mittens for men, women and children are also collected.

Donations can be dropped off at the entrance of St. Anne, 299 Main St., before and after all January Masses (Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.) or at the St. Anthony of Padua Parish’s pastoral center at 268 Brown St. in Westbrook on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 857-0490.

Robie Park survey

The town is in the process of updating the Robie Park Master Plan and is seeking residents’ ideas on what they would like to see added or changed in the park, and what it should be used for.

Residents can complete the survey at 69e6.short.gy/ah2Ttc. Responses will be shared with the Robie Park Master Plan Steering Committee as the process moves forward.

The deadline to take the survey is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 24, 1973, that Stephen Barden returned to the University of Miami after spending the holiday recess at home on Water Street.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Jan. 11 that the U.S. public debt was $31,375,141,998,674.97.

