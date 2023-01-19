LOS ANGELES — Hollywood figures are hoping and praying for the safe return of their colleague, Julian Sands, a British actor who went missing last week in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.

Producers, actors, screenwriters, directors and fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern for Sands, 65, who was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area on Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Search-and-rescue teams have been looking for Sands in the mountains using ground crews, drones and helicopters. On Saturday evening, the ground search was halted due to avalanche risks and hazardous trail conditions.

There were no updates on the search-and-rescue mission as of Thursday morning.

“I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy,” tweeted Cassian Elwes, movie producer and brother of actor Cary Elwes. “I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

“#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many,” actor Matthew Modine tweeted. “A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”

Born in the United Kingdom and residing most recently in North Hollywood, Sands is known for his work in films such as “A Room With a View” (1985), “Naked Lunch” (1991), “Boxing Helena” (1993), “Snakehead” (2003) and “Warlock” (1989).

Throughout his decadeslong career, Sands has lent his talents to more than a hundred movies, video games, short films and TV series. He made his professional acting debut in a 1982 episode of “Play for Today” before landing minor parts in a number of ’80s movies and eventually delivering a breakout performance as George Emerson in the James Ivory romance, “A Room With a View.”

Among his most notable small-screen credits are “24,” “The Blacklist,” “Banshee,” “Dexter,” “The L Word,” “Jackie Chan Adventures” and “Gotham.”

“Praying they find Julian Sands,” said “Final Destination” writer Jeffrey Reddick in a tweet.

“Please, please let Julian Sands be okay,” tweeted actor Samuel West. “A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”