Sept. 11, 2001: Another day, like Dec. 7, 1941, that will live in infamy. Nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers at the World Trade Center in NYC, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Americans reacted in horror, as did allies around the world. Congress beefed up security procedures. Top strategists forged plans to seek revenge on the terrorists and on those countries that harbored them. Many young people joined the military, determined to defend America. No sane American wanted a repeat of this horrific event.

Jan. 6, 2021: Another day that will live in infamy. An unruly mob of domestic terrorists gathered at the Capitol, claiming that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump. They carried American flags, Confederate flags and Trump banners in addition to guns, knives, pepper spray, flagpoles and other weapons. They built a pedestal and brought ropes designed, in their words, to “hang Mike Pence.” They were determined to prevent the peaceful transition of power in order to keep their man in office. Trump, who had urged his followers to come to Washington that day, was delighted with this aggressive show of support. He waited over three hours while the violence raged on, even though members of his own administration and his family urged him to tell the mob to go home. The insurrection resulted in seven deaths and 140 injuries.

The vast majority of Americans initially reacted in horror. Political leaders such as Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Lindsay Graham quickly laid the blame right where it belonged, on the man who fomented it: Donald Trump. Then, over the next few weeks, things changed. McCarthy went down to Mara Lago to patch up his relationship with the President. Most Republican members of Congress wanted to ignore the whole thing. Republicans resisted setting up an outside committee — or any committee — to get to the bottom of the matter. They knew that several GOP members of Congress had played some role in facilitating the protests. They trashed people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who had the audacity to try to hold Trump to account. They apparently didn’t want to upset Trump’s cultist base, the Americans who would follow Trump right off a cliff if he told them to do so. Most surprising of all, Trump’s popularity took only a slight drop. In fact, nearly half of the American population just wanted to “move on” from this unprecedented attack on the very foundations of our democracy.

So now let’s look at the split screen take on America’s political divide that occurred on Jan. 6, 2023.

On one side, in the East Room of the White House, President Joe Biden was awarding the Citizen’s Medal to 12 people who helped preserve our democracy that day, a group which included Capitol Policer Officers, Metropolitan Police Officers and election workers. Only one Republican member of Congress managed to make an appearance at this event.

Advertisement

On the other side, at the U.S. Capitol, House Republicans were engaged in a long battle over who would assume the position of House Majority Leader. Kevin McCarthy, who had long proven willing to do anything to get this post, was the front runner, but he faced stiff opposition because he was perceived as untrustworthy or, perhaps, not willing to take a strong enough stand against Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans. There were 20 strong resistors to McCarthy, all of them ardent supporters of Trump and proponents of the Big Lie. Finally, after McCarthy had negotiated away all his potential power as speaker — and whatever soul he had left — he could declare victory. He immediately gave a shout out to Trump, who had made some key phone calls as the deliberations moved on. Trump, of course, took credit for McCarthy’s win.

So, there you have it. On this side of the split screen, we have a party now ruled, in effect, by the very kind of people who countenanced Trump’s Big Lie and, perforce, the January 6 insurrection. It’s no exaggeration to say that the extremist wing of the GOP — the domestic terrorist wing, if you will — has assumed power. To those who say, “Wait and see,” I say, “Those were the same words used to defend Trump’s election in 2016.”

I fear for what will happen over the next two years. I’m saddened that Trump retains any support after all he’s done to wreak havoc upon our Constitutional norms, while dividing our country. I do hope he lands in jail or, at the least, is banned from holding any public office in the future. We must get the American ship back on course before it’s too late.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: