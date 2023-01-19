WESTBROOK – Brenda Bea Hutchersone, 62, of Westbrook, passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 from natural causes.﻿

Brenda spent many years of her life working as a CNA in various nursing homes. She lovingly cared for many residents during this time, of which she was very fond of. Brenda will be remembered as a kind, loving, and selfless woman.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents; and sister. She is survived by her brother, Barry of Westbrook.

Instead of a service, her brother Barry will be honoring her by scattering her ashes at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, her surviving brother asks to consider making a donation to the Animal Refuge League of Westbrook, as Brenda deeply loved and cared for animals.

