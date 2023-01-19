Jennings, Cecile (Collet) Croteau 101, of Auburn, Jan. 15. Visit 9:30-10:30 a.m., Jan. 21, Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, then Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Holy Family Church, Lewiston
