AUBURN – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cecile (Collet) Croteau Jennings. She passed away at Schooner Estates on Jan. 15, 2023 at the age of 101. She enjoyed many years in Auburn at Schooner Estates.

She was born in Auburn on Oct. 8, 1921, the daughter of the late Alfred and Blanche (Cote) Collet. She graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1940. She worked for 33 years in the accounting department for Eastern, Inc.

She married Leo J. Croteau in 1947 and he passed away in 1972. She later married Martin J. Jennings in 1978. He passed away in 2010.

“Cese”, as she was affectionately called, was an efficient, hard working and happy employee. She enjoyed golfing with Marty, skiing downhill and traveling. Her hobby was creating beautiful crewel artwork. She was famous for her pecan pie, deviled eggs and peanut butter fudge. She visited Ireland, Hawaii, England, Switzerland, Austria, Canada and Florida. Cecile was always dressed in high fashion.

She was a devout Catholic. Her daily prayers were an important part of her life. Cecile was loved by all and will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Conley and her husband Philip and Dorothy Rumpf and her husband David. She also leaves behind her five special grandchildren, Philip and Kelly Conley, Karen and Kevin Arruda, Katherine Harris, Ann Marie and Brian Noiles and David and Amy Rumpf; as well as her great-grandchildren, Patrick, Shanon and Kayla Conley, Cameron Harris, Abby and Ashley Arruda, Courtney and Caitlin Noiles and Hailey and Emma Rumpf; her brother, Louis and his wife Rita of Lewiston also survive her. Cecile’s devoted niece, Anita Plourde, assisted and cared for her in her later years and she also leaves behind many other nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and two husbands, Cecile was predeceased by her two sisters. Sr. Rolande Collet and Jeanette Carroll as well as her brother, Fred Collet.

Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the caring and compassionate care provided by the entire staff of Schooner Estates, especially Kasey, Pam, Mel and Emma along with the staff at both the St. Mary’s Wound Care Center and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston at 11a.m. Committal prayers will follow at the St. Peter’s Cemetery mausoleum, also in Lewiston. Online Condolences and fond memories may be shared with family and friends at http://www.albert-burpee.com

Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, 782-7201.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Cecile’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous