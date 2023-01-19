OCEAN PARK – Nancy J. Eldredge, 93, passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Huntington Commons in Kennebunk.

She was born Aug. 19, 1929 in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of Charles F. and Gladys Martin Loveys Sr. Nancy attended school in Melrose, Mass. and graduated from Melrose High School.

She later graduated from Boston University and graduated with an associate degree in Fine Arts.

After college she worked for the State St. Bank and then became the bookkeeper and treasurer for the Henderson and Whaland Insurance Agency.

The family purchased a summer home in Ocean Park in 1964 and they moved to Maine permanently in 2004.

Nancy was a member of First Church of Nashua, N.H., SMMC Auxiliary where she served as an officer, and the Ocean Park Association.

She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed downhill skiing, painting, knitting, sewing, animals, and traveling across the United States and Europe with her family. She enjoyed her porch in Ocean Park. She often could be seen watching the flow of people passing by. Nancy loved family gatherings and was the center of all family celebrations for many decades. She was beloved by her children, grandchildren and their spouses.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, David Eldredge in 2010.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Chaloner of Ocean Park and her husband James, and Judy Root of Quechee, Vt. and Ocean Park and her husband Christopher; five grandsons, Peter Chaloner of North Grafton, Mass. and wife Julie, Stephen Chaloner of Portsmouth, N.H. and wife Meghan, Daniel Root of Londonderry, N.H. and husband Sean, David Root of Somerville, Mass. and wife Sarah, Samuel Root of Swansea, Mass. and his partner Maddie Carpenter; a step-granddaughter, Molly Mastoras and her husband, Dimitrios, of Madison, Conn.; and two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Owen Chaloner.

Visiting hours are to be held Monday Jan. 23, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, followed immediately by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home; burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

