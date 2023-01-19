PORTLAND – Trevor Reid Fairchild passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was 18 years old.
Trevor was born in New Hampshire. However, he has been a part of the Portland community for over 10 years.
He is survived by his parents Ryan Fairchild and Hallie Fairchild McNally, his stepparents Tyler and Lesley; his sisters Laila and Elowyn, and his brothers Holden, Myles, and Burke.
As a child, Trevor loved making forts, riding bikes, reading, playing Legos and hide and seek with his siblings.
Trevor, a recent graduate of Deering High School in Portland, was enjoying a gap year. He cherished taking epic road trips, traveling to Iceland, skiing, and campfires with his dearest friends and family. Trevor will always be remembered as a kind and generous person who loved with all his heart.
May you laugh your loudest, love your hardest, and love yourself in his honor.
A Gathering of Love is to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes in Portland. The family encourages colorful clothing in addition to traditional black attire. A private graveside service is to be held in the spring.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Fairchild family.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.