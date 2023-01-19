PORTLAND – Trevor Reid Fairchild passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was 18 years old.

Trevor was born in New Hampshire. However, he has been a part of the Portland community for over 10 years.

He is survived by his parents Ryan Fairchild and Hallie Fairchild McNally, his stepparents Tyler and Lesley; his sisters Laila and Elowyn, and his brothers Holden, Myles, and Burke.

As a child, Trevor loved making forts, riding bikes, reading, playing Legos and hide and seek with his siblings.

Trevor, a recent graduate of Deering High School in Portland, was enjoying a gap year. He cherished taking epic road trips, traveling to Iceland, skiing, and campfires with his dearest friends and family. Trevor will always be remembered as a kind and generous person who loved with all his heart.

May you laugh your loudest, love your hardest, and love yourself in his honor.

A Gathering of Love is to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes in Portland. The family encourages colorful clothing in addition to traditional black attire. A private graveside service is to be held in the spring.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Fairchild family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous