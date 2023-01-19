Bridgton-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Jones is releasing her debut full-length album in May.

The first single, “Sing Together,” is available on more than 250 streaming platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Jones hosts and performs during the weekly open mic night at Burano’s Wood-Fired Pizzeria in Hallowell from 5:30-7:30 p.m.. You can keep track of her other gigs on her Facebook page. Jones sometimes plays with Jerry Adams on upright bass, guitar and mandolin as the acoustic duo Sky Blue Canoe.

“Sing Together” is a hopeful tune with strings, acoustic guitar and a cigar box guitar. The songs speaks of making music in a field of wildflowers with the sunshine dancing. Bursting with optimism and bright vocals, the song is a soothing balm.

Here’s “Sing Together:”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: