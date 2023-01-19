Editor’s note: Mt. Ararat High School senior Landen Chase is doing his senior capstone project on sports journalism. He will be doing an occasional question-and-answer series — as well as some other stories — for The Times Record. His first one is with Mt. Ararat senior Belle Hemond, who enjoyed a standout career in the field hockey program. Hemond is set to attend Division II Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.

Q: What was it like to sign your letter of intent?

A: It was awesome and really exciting to do it with my best friend (Mia Rineer).

Q: Was picking your college (Assumption) hard?

A: It was stressful at first but once I found Assumption I knew I wanted to go there.

Q: Why did you pick Assumption?

A: I went there in April for a tour and the coaches and the team were so welcoming. I just fell in love with it.

Q: What will you study at Assumption?

A: Business

Q: What advice would you give to someone as they decide where to go to college?

A: Keep your options open, go on college tours, and try to imagine yourself at that college.

Q: What have you learned while playing field hockey at Mt Ararat High School?

A: To trust your teammates always and know that if you are there for them they will be there for you.

Q: What are you going to miss most about Mt Ararat?

A: I am going to miss all my friends, all my teachers and all of the relationships that I have made throughout high school.

Q: What are you most excited about in college?

A: To play field hockey

Q: What is your favorite high school field hockey moment?

A: Freshman year winning a dance off, and being able to play field hockey with all of my friends

Q: What are your hopes for your future?

A: Just to be successful and push myself and create new relationships.

