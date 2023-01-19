Alexandra Portas scored 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a 43-35 win over Wells in a class of top Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball teams Thursday night in Gray.

Ella Kenney added 10 points and Isabelle Morelli had six for Gray-New Gloucester (10-2), which is ranked fourth in Class A South.

Megyn Mertens led Wells (10-2) with 17 points. Maren Maxon scored nine. The Warriors, ranked third in Class B South, had a six-game winning streak stopped.

BONNY EAGLE 46, NOBLE 15: Kaitlyn Bartash scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack for the Scots (6-6) against the Knights in North Berwick.

Sophia Gaudiano had eight points, Ember Hastings finished with seven and Madelyn Violette added six for Bonny Eagle, which made eight 3-pointers and had nine players with at least a basket.

Ashley Merchant led Noble with six points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »