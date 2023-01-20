Boston University scored two goals in both the first and second periods and beat the University of Maine 5-1 in a men’s Hockey East game on Friday in Boston.

Matt Brown had a goal and an assist for the Terriers (16-6, 10-4 Hockey East), who also got goals from Nick Zabanhen, Luke Tuch, Jay O’Brien and Devin Kaplan. Drew Commesso stopped 30 shots for Boston University.

Cole Hanson scored and Victor Ostman had 26 saves for Maine (9-11, 3-7-1).

MEN’S HOCKEY

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 7, NICHOLS COLLEGE 0: Ryan Kuzmich had three goals as the Nor’easters (10-5-1, 8-4 CCC) beat the Bisons (6-10, 2-10) in Harrisville, Rhode Island.

Jayden Price added two goals, while Chad Merrill and Will Spitzer each scored once for UNE.

UMASS BOSTON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: The Beacons (8-10, 5-6 NEHC) scored three straight goals to beat the Huskies (3-14-1, 2-9) in Boston.

Mathieu Sabourin scored to give Southern Maine a 1-0 lead.

BOWDOIN 3, WILLIAMS 2: Nate Clark two goals as the Polar Bears (10-4-1, 5-4-1 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (4-10-1, 2-6-1) in Brunswick.

Jesse Lycan also scored for Bowdoin, and Alex Kozic stopped 27 shots.

COLBY 5, MIDDLEBURY 0: John McElaney scored twice as the Mules (8-6-1, 6-3 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (2-13, 1-8) in Waterville.

Alex Bourhas, Carter Breitenfedlt and Ryan Doolin also scored for Colby

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3, MAINE 3: Julia Nearis scored a power-play goal early in the third period for the Terriers (7-15-2, 6-12-2 Hockey East) to force overtime in their tie with the Black Bears (11-14-2, 8-10-2) in Orono.

Grace Heiting and Mira Seregely scored in the first period for Maine and Rachel Enzler gave the Black Bears the lead in the second. Anna Larose stopped 27 shots in net.

Lacey Martin and Christina Vote both scored goals for BU. Callie Shanahan racked up 27 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UMASS BOSTON 1: Caroline Thompson and Sydnee Chaisson scored as the Huskies (9-9, 7-4 NEHC) beat the Beacons (7-10-1, 5-5-1) in Gorham.

Olivia Stewart had two assists, while Haley McKim had 27 saves for USM.

Adriana Crepaldi scored and Leah Bosch had 37 saves for UMass Boston.

MIDDLEBURY 4, BOWDOIN 2: Sabrina Kim scored twice as the Panthers (9-4-1, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-8, 2-7) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Allison Britt scored both goals for Bowdoin.

COLBY 2, WILLIAMS 0: Meg Rittenhouse and Brenna Studley scored as the Mules (9-4, 3-4 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (8-7, 3-6) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Paige Bolyard stopped 27 shots for Colby.

NICHOLS 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Sarah Zeiden scored in overtime as the Bisons (4-11-1, 2-8 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (6-10-1, 5-5-1) in Biddeford.

Maeve Crehan and Carolyn Curley scored for UNE.

Lauren Rokala and Rebecca Taylor also scored for Nichols.

