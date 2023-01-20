The Town of Scarborough hired Norman Kildow as its new finance director. His first day was Jan. 3.

Kildow comes to Scarborough from the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he spent 19 years in the finance department. He served in progressively responsible roles, most recently as the controller for the past five years, leading a staff of 29 people in the Accounting division. He has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Public Finance Officer.

After a 40-year history in accounting and finance in both the private and public sectors, Kildow joined the Town of Scarborough as an opportunity for career advancement. His draw to move was cemented by the great schools and outdoor activities.

Scarborough’s finance director manages the Finance Department staff, which oversees and manages the revenue collections and expenditure payments for all Town departments. The Finance Department also provides financial reporting to Scarborough citizens, the Town Council, Finance Committee, town manager and Town Departments. In addition to meeting and working with Scarborough employees, Kildow looks forward to diving into the entire budget process beginning this spring.

Kildow replaces former Finance Director Ruth Porter, who retired in September 2022 after 42 years of service with the Town of Scarborough. Her tenure supported a significant transformation of the Town’s financial organization over the decades. The systems she established remain as her legacy, and Kildow will continue to serve and support the department.

The finance director is one of five senior leadership team roles that have had a new staff member in the last 15 months. “Over the last year, we have seen more retirements than at any other time in my memory,” says Town Manager Tom Hall. “Meanwhile, I am grateful we have been able to recruit and promote some outstanding leadership and am enthusiastic to see what we will accomplish together and for the Scarborough community in the upcoming year.”

Kildow moved to Maine with his wife, Ellen, an attorney retired from the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and twin boys who will be in the eighth grade in Scarborough. He also has two adult sons, Andrew and Daniel who live in Grapevine, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, respectively. “We enjoyed traveling to the beach when we lived in Tulsa so we are ready to enjoy having the beaches nearby,” Kildow said. The family also enjoys camping and hiking.

