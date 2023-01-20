TOPSHAM – On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Louise Evelyn Shaw, loving wife, mother, nana, and nina, passed away at her Topsham residence while surrounded by her loved ones.

Louise was born on June 1, 1953 ,in Belfast, to Louise M Cook. On Aug. 30, 1969, she married her childhood sweetheart, Larry Shaw. Together they raised two daughters, Laura, and Hope.

Louise had a passion for children. Countless friends and family members were nurtured by her care in their younger years. She was also known for her love for baking and cooking. Louise’s meals and treats fed many mouths at the family cookouts she so dearly loved.

She was strong in her faith and rejoiced in hymns. Amazing Grace was her particular favorite. Her greatest legacy is that of her love for her husband, Larry. Together they fought the “impossible”.

Louise was preceded in death by her mother, Louise M. Cook; as well as her two brothers, Edward M. Cook Sr., and Ralph E. Cook.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry J. Shaw; daughters Laura L. Shaw and Hope E. Shaw, son-in-law David M. Shaw Sr.; granddaughter, Samantha J. Shaw, grandson, David M. Shaw Jr., and granddaughter, Kiera E. Shaw. She is also survived by her sisters Roberta Patterson, Helen Suitor, and Linda Nadeau.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Open Door Bible Baptist Church at 3 p.m., though fellowship will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the service there will be one last “family dinner”. All friends and family are welcome for the duration of the events.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Travis Mills foundation in Louise’s honor.

