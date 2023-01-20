Portland is officially hiring a new city manager.

The city began advertising for its top non-elected job this week and is planning to begin reviewing applications on Feb. 16.

The city’s search firm also has launched a community survey to allow the public to provide feedback on the search and qualities they’d like to see in the next city manager.

The position has been vacant since November 2021, when former city manager Jon Jennings left for a similar job in Clearwater, Florida, and has been filled on an interim basis since then by Danielle West, who previously was the city’s corporation counsel.

The city manager reports to the Portland City Council and is charged with running day-to-day operations, managing over 1,200 employees, and preparing and administering the annual budget. They also oversee economic development, waterfront policy, island and community outreach, and regional communications.

The job is being advertised with a salary range of $190,000 to $225,000, which is slightly more than the $186,511 earned by West. West said Friday she is reviewing the job posting and did not have any updates on whether she plans to apply.

Interested candidates may view the job posting on the city’s website or the website of Baker Tilly, the consultant working with the city on the search. They may also contact Anne Lewis of Baker Tilly at [email protected] or 703-923-8214.

Community members who are interested in taking the survey, which closes Feb. 3, can find it on the city’s website. Paper copies of the survey will also be available starting next week at City Hall and the Portland Public Library.

