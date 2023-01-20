SCARBOROUGH — Rodger Cuzner, the Consul General of Canada in Boston, will be discussing and answering questions via Zoom on the bilateral trade relationship between Canada and the United States in February. The Scarborough Public Library will be hosting this virtual talk as part of a partnership with the Camden Conference.

The Camden Conference is a nonprofit and non-partisan organization founded in 1987 to educate on world issues. The 36th annual conference is being held from Feb. 17 to 19. The theme of this year’s conference is “Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence.” According to the conference’s website, the event “will highlight the importance of global commerce and how it impacts our lives.” In advance of the conference, the library is partnering with the organization to provide supplementary, local content.

Cuzner is from Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, and graduated from St. Francis Xavier University. He worked in the private sector as senior advisor at Rubicon Strategies in Ottawa. In 2000, he was elected to the Canadian House of Commons to represent Bras d’Or Cape Breton. He served until his retirement from Parliament in 2019.

In this position, he worked to grow the tourism industry in the part of Nova Scotia he represented. He contributed to work on national workforce and labor relations issues.

If interested, one can attend through Zoom or at the library. Registration is required at scarboroughlibrary.org/events or call 207-396-6276.

