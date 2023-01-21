The Justice Department on Friday completed an extensive search of President Biden’s home in Wilmington and turned up additional classified documents, some of which date to his time in the United States Senate, the president’s personal attorney announced on Saturday night.

After being given full access to Biden’s home – including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, and binders that covered decades of his work – the Justice Department took possession of six items. Those items, according to the president’s personal attorney Bob Bauer, consisted of “documents with classification markings and surrounding materials.”

Some of those materials were from Biden’s time in the Senate, while others were from his tenure as vice president. The Justice Department also took some of Biden’s handwritten notes from his vice-presidential years to further review them.

It is unclear what the items are, and if they are all documents. During an earlier search, Biden’s lawyers said they found other classified documents in Biden’s garage and adjacent room, turning them over to the DOJ.

The DOJ was given full access to the house and was there from 9:45 a.m. until around 10:30 p.m. They covered “all working, living and storage spaces in the home,” according to Bauer. Representatives of both the personal legal team and White House Counsel’s Office were present.

Bauer said Biden offered to provide prompt access to search the entire premises of his property for potential records. He said DOJ requested that the search not be made public in advance, and Biden’s attorneys agreed to those terms.

“Since the beginning, the President has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes this seriously,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Neither the President nor the First Lady were present during the search,” he added.

