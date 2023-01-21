A Mexico, Maine, woman died Saturday evening from injuries she sustained in a snowmobile accident in Andover.

Dorothy McPherson, 46, was riding her Polaris 850 snowmobile alone on a trail in Andover and “appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree,” according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service. McPherson, who was wearing a helmet, was found by another snowmobiler at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. The other snowmobiler immediately called 911.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on McPherson, and she was taken by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center, where she died from internal injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the warden service. Also assisting at the scene were Andover Fire and Rescue and the Maine State Police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: