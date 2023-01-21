Mainers should prepare for another round of snow, rain or a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning, on the heels of the first major snowstorm of the season on Friday.

Friday’s snowstorm dumped about 6 to 8 inches of snow across much of the state and made the morning commute treacherous. Many school districts and town halls were closed Friday. Several vehicle crashes halted or slowed traffic on the Maine Turnpike and I-295 on Friday morning. Central Maine Power reported that 92 power outages remained late Saturday afternoon, down from 1,274 outages Saturday morning.

The next storm will bring less snow – maybe no accumulation at all in coastal areas – according to the National Weather Service in Gray. After an overcast afternoon Sunday with highs expected to be in the upper 30s, rain should develop in the evening.

Overnight, it could turn into snow or a wintry mix, but accumulation along the coast is expected to be less than one inch by Monday morning. The forecast calls for rain Monday afternoon and into the evening, with a high of 38 degrees.

Winds will come from the north with gusts of up to 35 mph. Minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Some interior parts of the state could get 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by Monday morning.

The rain is expected to clear out by late Monday evening, and Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 38. There’s a chance of rain Wednesday, but otherwise it should be partly sunny with a high of 36 degrees.

