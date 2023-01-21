WATERVILLE — An Oakland man is in jail facing kidnapping and multiple other charges after leading police on a high-speed chase late Friday on Kennedy Memorial Drive that continued on Interstate 95 into Fairfield and then Oakland.

The chase started when Brian Charette, 43, was driving on Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. with a female passenger who was frantically waving her arms to an officer in what appeared to be a plea for help, according to interim police Chief Bill Bonney.

Bonney said Saturday in a phone interview that Waterville police Officer Riley Dowe tried to stop the vehicle but Charette drove off, leading a high speed chase on I-95 north, with Dowe and other officers concerned for the female’s safety pursuing the vehicle into Fairfield, on Ohio Hill Road, and then into Oakland.

Oakland police deployed spike mats and while Charette’s vehicle struck them and his tires deflated, he continued driving and turned onto a side road where he jumped out of the vehicle and started running from officers, Bonney said.

Waterville police Officer Ryan Dinsmore and his K-9, Riggs, pursued him and Charette jumped up on a platform to avoid the dog, but Dinsmore and Riggs apprehended him, according to Bonney.

“After a brief struggle, Dinsmore and K-9 Riggs were able to bring him into custody,” Bonney said.

Meanwhile, the female who was in Charette’s vehicle told police she was frightened and tried to flag down police because Charette told her he would not stop for police, if pursued. Charette was out on bail at the time for domestic violence assault, criminal restraint and criminal mischief, Bonney said. He said the female is OK.

Police charged Charette late Friday with two counts of Class A kidnapping for refusing to let his passenger out of his vehicle and causing her risk of serious injury, Bonney said. Charette also was charged with Class C eluding an officer; Class E driving to endanger; Class E driving a motor vehicle 30-plus mph over the speed limit, also known as criminal speed; two counts of Class B aggravated reckless conduct; Class E violation of conditions of release; and refusing to submit to arrest.

Bonney commended the collaborative work Friday by Waterville and Oakland police, as well as Maine State Police, for their actions in the pursuit, which are typically dangerous situations.

“I think they did a great job, very professional, and it’s their behavior that mitigated the danger,” he said.

Bonney said Charette was being held Saturday in Kennebec County iail in Augusta, with no bail, and a court date scheduled for March 27. He is expected to go before a judge on Monday for arraignment.

He said police were familiar with Charette from previous interactions.

