2 BROAD ST., Bethel — $825,000

5 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,880 SF

According to the listing, this three-story home was once the tallest building in Bethel, built in the 1860s and originally serving as a mercantile hub. More recently, it has served as a short-term rental for this popular skiing and hiking area. Exposed brick, Viking range, luscious wallpapers, bold colors, fun light fixtures: the design work has been done for the next occupants. In the back, find a well-designed patio, garden, and hot tub. Listed by Amanda Getman, Sally Harkins & Co. Real Estate. See the full listing.

19 DUMMER ST., Bath — $625,000

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,407 SF

This moody Victorian and its coach house are set on a .53-acre lot in Bath’s Historic District, near downtown and the Kennebec River. All the ideal, dramatic features are here: grand staircase with elaborate balusters in the foyer, wood paneling in the sitting and dining rooms—both warmed by fireplaces as well—an antique Glenwood gas stove and copper water heater in the kitchen, and a private, third floor bedroom, bath and office for brooding. Listed by Geniene Marco, Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

72 HODGDON ST., Damariscotta — $795,000

4 beds, 3 baths, 3,040 SF

Originally built in 1754, this farmhouse on four acres along the Damariscotta River looks like it has a two-car garage/lofted bonus area recently renovated or added, with solar panels on top. But if you like antique style, the main house has classic details like feather edge boards, exposed beams, and three fireplaces. In addition to solar, the listing notes that a wind turbine and heat pump bring the monthly electricity bill down to lows of $30. Listed by James Drum, Drum & Drum Real Estate. See the full listing.

