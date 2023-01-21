BIDDEFORD — AJ Wolverton scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, to lift defending Class B state champion Brunswick to a 2-1 victory over Class A contender Thornton Academy at Biddeford Ice Arena on Saturday night.

Wolverton’s second goal came 2:25 into overtime and was unassisted.

Thornton (9-3), which was ranked first in the Varsity Maine poll, took a 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period, when Kyle Lesieur stuffed a rebound past Brunswick goalie Luke Patterson. The Dragons (9-0-1), ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine poll, tied the game at 9:26 of the second period when Wolverton tipped a Zach Stern-Hayes shot from the top of the circle over the shoulder of Trojans goalie Drew Johnson.

Patterson made 37 saves, while Johnson stopped 12 shots.

GREELY 2, KENNEBUNK/WELLS 1: Sean Allen scored a power-play goal with an assist from Charlie Moore 2:33 into the third period to lift the Rangers (2-7) over the Rams (2-9) at Family Ice Center.

Drew Highbarger opened the scoring for Kennebunk/Wells in the first period. Teddy Conway tied it early in the second.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

GORHAM 59, THORNTON ACADEMY 52: Devin Dobson-Jacques scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Rams (8-4) rallied past the Golden Trojans (11-2) in Gorham.

Dobson-Jacques sank five 3-pointers. Ashton Leclerc added 16 points for the Rams, who trailed 43-40 going into the fourth.

Will Davies scored 17 points and Braden Camire had 10 for Thornton, the No. 1 team in Class AA South Heal points. Gorham is ranked second.

OXFORD HILLS 75, CHEVERUS 52: Cole Pulkkinen scored 32 points to carry the Vikings (11-1) to a win over the Stags (9-4) in Portland.

Teigan Pelletier contributed 13 points, and Tanner Bickford had 12.

Advertisement

Silvano Ismail paced Cheverus with 20 points. Sammy Nzeyimana scored 10.

SANFORD 62, KENNEBUNK 57: Brady Adams led a fourth-quarter comeback with three 3-pointers as the Spartans (5-7) beat the Rams (6-6) in Sanford.

Makai Bougie scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half for Sanford, which trailed 32-25 at halftime and 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.

Adams finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Tanner McCann scored 11.

Theo Pow led Kennebunk with 24 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 75, WELLS 53: The Patriots (10-2) broke away from a 21-21 tie with a 21-5 surge in the second quarter and cruised past the Warriors (4-8) for their ninth straight victory, in Wells.

Advertisement

Nate Hebert paced the Patriots with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Noah Hebert also drained three 3s on his way to 17 points. Mikey Ryan (12 points) and Carter Libby (11) also scored in double figures for Gray-New Gloucester.

Caden Dufort led the Warriors with 13 points. Keith Ramsey and Jeremy Therrien scored eight points apiece.

LEWISTON 68, SCARBOROUGH 55: Yusuf Dakane scored 19 points and Eli Bigelow helped out with 18 as the Blue Devils (10-2) defeated the Red Storm (3-9) in Lewiston

Jibril Holloman added 13 points for Lewiston.

Scarborough’s Carter Blanche scored 14 points. Liam Garriepy scored 10.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 60, LEAVITT 44: Gabriel Hager led the Eagles (8-4) with 22 points in a win over the Hornets (3-9) at Turner.

Advertisement

Leavitt’s Brett Coburn scored 20 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 67, POLAND 46: Joao Teixeira Orlando scored 20 points and Gunnar Saunders added 11 for the Raiders (7-2) in a victory over the Knights (3-8) at Poland.

John Patenaude led Poland with 16 points. Hayden Christner scored 13.

ST. DOMINIC 72, SACOPEE VALLEY 49: Kyle Reed and Taylor Varney each scored 14 points to lead the Saints (5-6) past the Hawks (4-10) in Auburn.

The Saints hit 14 3-pointers, including four by Reed. Jon Tangilamesu chipped in with 12 points.

Sacopee’s Carson Black scored 15 points. Evan Coolbroth and Grady Cummings each had 10.

Advertisement

CAPE ELIZABETH 60, YORK 31: Alex Van Huystee and Owen Tighe combined for 42 points as the Capers (6-5) rolled past the Wildcats (7-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Van Huystee scored 13 of his 23 points in the first half to help Cape open a 35-12 advantage.

Derek Parsons had nine points for York.

CARRABEC 80, WISCASSET 19: Luke Carey scored 23 points to lead the Cobras (4-6) to a win over the Wolverines (0-10) in North Anson.

Bobby Lindholm added 13 points.

Wiscasset was led by Jevar Garricks with five points.

FOREST HILLS 58, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 36: Braidan Welch had 19 points and 10 steals and Cooper Daigle added 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Tigers (10-1) to a win over the Guardians (4-8) in Jackman.

Forest Hills also got 12 points from Blaine Nadeau.

Eli Cardinal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Seacoast (4-8).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous