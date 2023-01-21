Brunswick dominated a matchup of the top two girls’ basketball teams in the Class A South Heal point standings, racing to a 39-12 halftime lead on the way to a 68-39 win Saturday over Mt. Ararat in Topsham.

Kelsie Carlton made 12 of 14 free throws and finished with 17 points for Brunswick (10-1). Alexis Morin scored 16 points and Dakota Shipley had 12.

Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat (9-3) with 14 points.

DEERING 50, SOUTH PORTLAND 43: Maya Gayle scored seven of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams (3-9) rallied past the Red Riots (5-8) in Portland.

Nyabhana Lia added 15 points for Deering, which outscored South Portland 17-7 in the final eight minutes.

Emma Travis paced the Red Riots with 21 points.

SANFORD 52, KENNEBUNK 40: Riley Hebler made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points as the Spartans (8-4) pulled away from the Rams (2-10) in Kennebunk.

Julissa McBarron chipped in with 10 points.

Kennebunk was paced by Cenzie Cunningham with 13 points and Kendall Therrien with 12.

BONNY EAGLE 45, BIDDEFORD 23: Maddie Violette made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading the Scots (7-6) to a win over the Tigers (0-11) in Standish.

Ember Hastings added 10 points and Kaitlyn Bartash had eight.

Biddeford was paced by Laura Perrault with nine points and Hannah Smith with seven.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 37, LEAVITT 36: Mariam DeLisle scored 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter as the Eagles (4-8) edged the Hornets (6-5) in Newcastle.

Leavitt’s Gabby Smith was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 16 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 56, ST. DOMINIC 30: Brooke Landry poured in 29 points for the Hawks (7-7), who grabbed a 14-3 first-quarter lead and steadily pulled away from the Saints (2-9) in Auburn.

Emma Boulanger added 15 points.

Ava Apodaca scored nine points for St. Dom’s.

HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: Remy LeBel scored two goals to lead Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln/Oceanside/Boothbay (8-5) to a victory over St. Dominic/Winthrop/Monmouth (8-5) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Sophie Cote also scored for the Eagles.

St. Dom’s lone goal came from Emily Andrews.

