Jaycie Christopher hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:02 remaining, and Maine went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a 50-46 win over Binghamton in an America East women’s basketball game Saturday in Vestal, New York.

Adrianna Smith led Maine (9-9, 5-1 America East) with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. She clinched the victory by making a pair of free throws with three seconds left.

Caroline Bornemann scored four of her eight points during the Black Bears’ late run.

Genevieve Coleman scored 16 points for Binghamton (10-10, 3-4).

TUFTS 84, BATES 75: Meghan Graff scored 44 points – one shy of her school record – but the Bobcats (8-8, 1-3 NESCAC) lost to the Jumbos (12-5, 3-1) in overtime at Medford, Massachusetts.

Maggie Russell scored 33 points for Tufts.

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, JOHNSON & WALES 44: Four players scored in double figures for the Monks (13-3, 8-0 GNAC), led by Angelica Hurley with 13 points, as they defeated the Wildcats (7-10, 4-6)in Standish.

Logan Brown chipped in with 11 points, and Hailey Anderson and Jayne Howe each had 10.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 80, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 79: Faye Veilleux made 1 of 2 free throws with seven seconds left in overtime as the Nor’easters (12-5, 8-2 Commonwealth Coast) escaped with a win over the Bears (8-9, 6-4) in Biddeford after blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Keagan Dunbar scored 18 points and Veilleux finished with 17 for UNE. Kasey Oliver and Juliana Tracey each had 14 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE 57, KEENE STATE 47: The Huskies (5-11, 3-6 Little East) raced to a 43-22 halftime lead and held off the Owls (3-12, 1-8) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Vanessa Vaughan was the only player in double figures for USM, scoring 13 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 88, PAUL SMITH’S 53: Tara Flanders scored 19 points, Ashleigh Mathisen added 18, and the SeaWolves (13-4, 8-1 YSCC) cruised past the Bobcats (7-7, 3-5) in South Portland.

Jaylyn Bartolome added 15 points and Maddy York had 12 for SMCC.

BOWDOIN 52, COLBY 43: The Polar Bears (13-6, 2-3 NESCAC) went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to beat the Mules (6-10, 2-3) in Brunswick.

Sela Kay had 14 points and Sydney Jones added 12 for Bowdoin. Carolina Smith had 12 points and Lydia Mordarski 10 for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 89, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 64: Jayden Thornton had 16 points and Adrian Torres had 11 but the Nor’easters (2-15, 0-10 CCC) lost to the Golden Bears (14-2, 10-0) in Biddeford.

ST. JOSEPH’S 86, JOHNSON & WALES 70: John Paul Frazier paced a balanced offense with 17 points, and the Monks (8-8, 4-4 GNAC) opened a 55-36 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Wildcats (7-10, 5-6) in Standish.

Julian Llopiz and Ashtyn Abbott chipped in with 14 points apiece. Teagan Hynes and Griffin Foley each scored 12.

COLBY 78, BOWDOIN 62: Will King scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, helping the Mules (14-5, 1-4 NESCAC) build a 46-24 lead on their way to a win over the Polar Bears (7-11, 0-5) in Waterville.

Max Poulton added 15 points, Lucas Green had 13 and Noah Tyson scored 10 for Colby.

Bowdoin was paced by James McGowan with 15 points and Afamdi Achufusi with 14.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 72, PAUL SMITH’S 57: Jack Pyzynski scored 26 points, and DeSean Cromwell has 16 points and 10 rebounds for the SeaWolves (15-4, 7-2 YSCC) in a win over the Bobcats (7-10, 2-7) in South Portland.

KEENE STATE 93, SOUTHERN MAINE 68: Octavio Brito scored 17 points and the Owls (17-1, 9-0 Little East) bea the Huskies (10-7, 4-5) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Spencer Aronson added 15 points for Keene State. Cody Hawes had 12 points and Jason Lombard 11 for Southern Maine.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 1: Carolina Cutter scored twice as the Panthers (10-4-1, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-9, 2-8) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Britt Nawrocki also scored and Jordan Hower had two assists for Middlebury.

Brett Stoddard scored and Danielle Marquez had 26 saves for Bowdoin.

JOHNSON & WALES 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Goals by Olivia Stewart in the second period and Amanda Crowley in the third weren’t enough for the Huskies (9-10, 7-5 NEHC) in a loss to the Wildcats (4-11-2, 4-6-2) in Gorham.

WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 1: Colby’s Alex Thomas opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the Mules (9-5, 3-5 NESCAC) lost to the Ephs (9-7, 4-6) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

