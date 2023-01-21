BASKETBALL

Kevon Harris had 25 points and eight rebounds as the Lakeland Magic beat the Maine Celtics 117-111 in an NBA G League game Saturday at the Portland Expo.

Kamar Baldwick scored 23 points, while JD Davison had 20 points and 11 assists for the Celtics, who have lost three straight games. Mfiondu Kabengele added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Marial Shayok chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Aleem Ford had 19 points and Jay Scrubb added 17 for Lakeland.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Alex Kile had a goal and two assists to lead the Maine Mariners to their seventh straight win, 3-1 over the Worcester Railers in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Nate Kallen and Grant Gabriele also scored, and Michael DiPietro made 34 saves.

WNBA: The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings.

The deal gives the Wings the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the Dream’s first-round pick in 2025.

Gray, the WNBA rookie of the year in 2017, heads to Atlanta after a career-best season with the Wings. The 28-year-old guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2022.

• The WNBA players’ union said Saturday it will review Dearica Hamby’s complaints about Las Vegas management after the Aces traded the two-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Sparks.

In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old Hamby said the Aces attacked her character and work ethic.

“Being traded is a part of the business,” Hamby posted. “Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the Aces.

Hamby agreed to a two-year contract extension with Las Vegas in June. She said in her Instagram post that Aces management said she knew she was pregnant at the time of the deal.

“This is false,” Hamby wrote. “I was told that I was a ‘question mark’ and that it was said that I said I would ‘get pregnant again’ and there was a concern for my level of commitment to the team.”

She also said the Aces said they were concerned Hamby wouldn’t be ready for this season. Hamby said she plans to play this season.

PREP SCHOOLS

HOCKEY: Daxton St. Hilaire had a goal and an assist and Aidan Farion stopped 26 shots as North Yarmouth Academy edged Worcester Academy 2-1 at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

St. Hilaire set up Nick Pelletier in the first period, and scored the winner following assists from Zach Stabb and Connor Wolverton later in the period.

BASEBALL

OBIT: Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.

According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.

Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBI in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star, who also starred for Arizona State in college, won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold.

Shiffrin finished seventh, 0.39 seconds behind Slovenian winner Ilka Stuhec in a downhill in Cortina D’Ampezzo on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin therefore remained tied with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record at 82 wins each.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the second men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course in Kitzbuehel, Austria, a day after the Norwegian narrowly avoided a high-speed crash on the challenging slope.

The victory made Kilde the first male skier to win five downhills in a single season since Austrian standout Stephan Eberharter won seven times in the 2001-02 campaign.

With his right hand bandaged after fracturing a bone during Thursday’s training, Kilde then needed an acrobatic recovery in the race the next day to escape a fall near the end of his run.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players and parents.

Reed made it clear he wasn’t leaving on his own accord.

The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”

The decision came less than a week after Reed ripped the school in a profanity-laced social media post that went viral. He accused Bethune-Cookman of having a dirty campus and failing to clean his office before he arrived. He threatened to leave then, saying he was having to “clear out trash” while not even being under contract.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard.

That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington.

Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead Saturday with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.

There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Harrington, who shot 64.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round.

Maja Stark of Sweden (68) and Charley Hull of England (69) trail by five.

