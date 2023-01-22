A storm that could bring up to eight inches of heavy snow, poor road conditions and a threat of power outages is expected throughout Maine Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast shows the storm will start around 7 p.m., and continue through 10 p.m. Monday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to be overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Snow may be heavy, wet, and sticky, making travel hazardous during the morning drive.

Snow is expected to continue falling through Monday, creating continued poor travel conditions during the afternoon and evening commute, according to the Gray station of the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour behind the storm Monday night and evening, which will increase the risk of power outages. Residents should prepare for a possible loss of electricity.

The National Weather Service reports another storm Wednesday night into Thursday, which could be an even bigger snowstorm.

This story will be updated.

