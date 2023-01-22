LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Earl Russell Wilbur passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev.

After graduating from Lewiston High School in Lewiston, he joined the United States Air Force in August 1952. His Administrative Specialist assignments included Harlengen AFB, Texas; Itazuke Air Base, Japan; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Pease AFB, N.H.; Bien Hoa Air Base, South Vietnam; HQ Pacific Air Forces, Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Misawa Air Base, Japan; and Nellis AFB, Nev.

His decorations include the Bronze Star, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Air Force Achievement Medal. He retired from the United States Air Force with 26 years of service in December 1978. He continued to serve as an administrative assistant and security manager at the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev. He completed 40 years of civil service in 2022.

He met and married his wife, Fujiko Kawai, while stationed in Japan. They were happily married for 65 years.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Fujiko.

Burial is scheduled at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev. on Jan. 31 at 12 p.m.

