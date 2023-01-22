WELLS – Roger Clifford Lincoln Sr., 81, a resident of Wells, formerly of Lynn, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.Services will be private. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wells, will be held in the Spring. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Roger’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. Should friends desire, donations in Roger’s memory can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project,PO Box 758516,Topeka, KS 66675-8516

