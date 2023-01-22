BIDDEFORD – Diane Lucienne (Demers) Valliere passed away January 19, 2023, at home surround by her family. She was born May 26, 1948 to Albert and Anita (Melenfant) Demers in Biddeford.

She was educated at St. Andre School, Biddeford High School and later she earned a degree as an Activities Coordinator. She was employed by several nursing homes including the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. She was a devoted caregiver to her family and friends, always putting them first. Her greatest joy was being married to her devoted husband and having her family together, seeing them smile and making them laugh with the funny things she always had to say. You could find her at home playing card games, especially Skipbo, with friends and was well known for her open door policy. She was a firm believer no one should be alone on a holiday.

On March 4, 1972, she married Raymond J. Valliere in Saco. A marriage that lasted a wonderful 51 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Nancy Beaulieu and a brother Albert Demers Jr. She is survived by her husband Raymond; her children, Michelle Farda and husband Michael, Steven Bourgault, Mark Valliere, Garnet Valliere and husband Gary; her grandchildren Courtney Shay and husband Shevaughn, Emily Farda, Tori Canning, Mackenzie Dunton and husband Jeff, Steven Volta, Trevor Bourgault, Kristina Volta, Denver Bourgault, and Ethan Valliere; her great grandchildren Zaniyah, Benjamin, Zayanah, and Za’Riyah; her sisters Rachel and Harve Brouillette, Doris and John McAuliffe, Claire and Richard McKinnon, Lucille and Thomas Bunnell and Patricia Boudreau.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine and Catherine Wood for their help, guidance and care.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made in Diane’s honor to Hospice of Southern Maine.

