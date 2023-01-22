WILDOMAR, Calif. – Don Wellington Woodworth, formerly of Wells, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Menifee, Calif.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1932 in Laconia, N.H. to the late Donald Merwin and Leoine Daisy (Hale) Woodworth. Don was an English professor for over 40 years, collected daguerreotypes, researched family history, and was a dedicated social activist.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Jean Townley of Menifee, Calif.; his siblings Steven Woodworth and Ruth Woodworth Criger; four children, Ted Woodworth, Tamber Woodworth, Bethany Woodworth and Bayard Woodworth; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made in Don’s honor to ACLU or Southern Poverty
Law Center.
