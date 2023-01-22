SPRINGVALE – Donald Webster Littlefield passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Scarborough. He was born on March 14, 1927 in Springvale to Ralph Waldo and Ada (Litzenburger) Littlefield. He graduated from Sanford High School and also attended the University of Maine at Orono (1951), graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture.

With his father’s permission, he enlisted to serve his country at 17 years of age. Donald served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on four different ships: U.S.S. Saugus, Bering-Strait, a 150 foot wooden hulled minesweeper in the Pacific, the YMS 473 and the Buckeye.

On May 26, 1949, he married Ruth Marie West. They were married for 73 years, and together they raised two children.

Donald wore many hats in his life, having worked for Pratt and Whitney, Cyanamid Industries and Wasco Products, where he retired as a millwright. He also continued to maintain his family’s farm, continuing a rich history dating back to 1772.

In his spare time, he served as president of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International, a Chaplain for the VFW, a volunteer fireman with the Springvale Fire Department, and he enjoyed the companionship of many friends and acquaintances throughout the years.

Of all the things he was proud of, his family came first. He described his wife as a very fine mother and wife, and in both rolls reflected the qualities listed in Proverbs 31:10-31. He loved his children dearly and considered them to be most exceptional.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ada Littlefield; and his siblings, Ruth Feeney, Ethel Cookson, Mary Acker, Sophie Lesard, Ralph Littlefield, Herbert Grimes, and William Grimes.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Marie Littlefield; their children Westley Alan Littlefield and Beth Anna Littlefield Folsom; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Donald on Jan. 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St., in North Berwick.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared at Donald’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

