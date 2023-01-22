PORTLAND – Joan Rhona (Kamens) Cope passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

She was born on March 2, 1932 and grew up and attended schools in Chelsea, Mass. and the University of Rhode Island. She moved to Portland in 1952 where she made her home for 68 years with her husband, Arthur, who predeceased her in 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Janette (Tesler) Kamens of Chelsea and Malden, Mass.; and the sister of the late Joel Kamens of Peabody, Mass.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many in her extended family. Her family was her world and she was theirs.

She is survived by her children Pya and David Seidner of Slingerlands, N.Y., Michael and Kit Cope of Sharon, Mass., Dr. Lisa Cope and Dr. Alan Echt of Mason, Ohio; her grandchildren Alexa Seidner, Jeremy and Maris Cope, Jason and Sarah Cope, Daniel and Emma Echt, Joseph Echt and Katie Perse, and Hannah Echt; and her great-grandchildren Evelyn Cope and Eden Cope.

She was a member of Hadassah and a life member of Shaarey Tphiloh Sisterhood.

Her private burial was performed by Rabbi Gary Berenson and took place at Mt. Carmel cemetery. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Donations in her name can be made to

The Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

or a charity of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous