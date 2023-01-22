SOUTH PORTLAND – After a short and aggressive illness, Joanna Marie Chantal of South Portland passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023, at the age of 72. She leaves behind her brother, Paul “Freddy” Chantal III, several cousins, and her beloved friends, many of whom are from the theater community.

Joanna was born on Jan. 3, 1951, in Portland, to parents Paul and Rosemary Chantal, who predeceased her. She spent her childhood in South Portland before moving to Cape Elizabeth and graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1970. Joanna attended Westbrook Junior College before beginning a 35-year career as an emergency room administrative assistant at Maine Medical Center. After retiring in 2006,

Joanna put all of her passion into continuing as Stage Manager Extraordinaire for Portland Players Theatre. She cemented her legacy at Portland Players after 40 years of exceptional dedication and expertise. Joanna volunteered for the City of South Portland as a Poll Worker for 15 years and her love for local and world travel, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots was known by all.

Joanna requested to be cremated and interred at Brooklawn Cemetery with her parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Joanna’s memorial page or share on online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

She has requested that there be no formal service and in lieu of flowers, to please consider a donation to The Portland Players Theater at 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

