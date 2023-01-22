BUXTON – Josephine “Jody” Moody, 86, of River Road passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at her son’s residence.

She was born April 29, 1938, in Portland the daughter of Ernest and Sara Woodbury.

Jody graduated from Deering High School.

She worked many years in the Bookkeeping Department of Sears and Roebuck, when they were first in Portland and then at the Maine Mall.

Jody was a member of the Washington Ave. Christian Missionary Alliance.

She was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the choir and was involved with Women’s Fellowship.

She was known as a woman of strong faith and had a love for family and church.

Jody enjoyed gardens of flowers.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years Harlan Moody of Buxton, a son Jonathan Moody of Buxton and wife Sandra, a daughter Sally VanSyckel of Buxton and husband Roland, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A spring graveside will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton (Bar Mills) is officiating