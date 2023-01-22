Judy Hetzler Shedd

PORTLAND – Judy Hetzler Shedd.

I have had an adventurous and diverse life, and was fortunate enough to spend my life with my

Angel daughter and grandson. I have celebrated many years of love , support and happiness in marriage and friendship, living a life of love and compassion, with no regret.

Any sharing of happy stories should be with Anna Rose Shedd – who will miss me desperately.

