PORTLAND – Judy Hetzler Shedd.
I have had an adventurous and diverse life, and was fortunate enough to spend my life with my
Angel daughter and grandson. I have celebrated many years of love , support and happiness in marriage and friendship, living a life of love and compassion, with no regret.
Any sharing of happy stories should be with Anna Rose Shedd – who will miss me desperately.
