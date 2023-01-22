BOSTON, Mass. – Lynne A. Fickett, 66, passed away Jan. 15, 2023 after a long illness.

Lynne was born in Portland to Robert and Janette Fickett. Following graduation from Cape Elizabeth High School, Lynne studied opera and vocal performance at Boston Conservatory of Music. Lynne made her home in Boston, Mass. She enjoyed writing poetry and children’s stories, her friends, and her church family.

Lynne is survived by her sister, Cheryl Doria of Cape Elizabeth.

There will be no service.