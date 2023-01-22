PORTLAND – Bill Carhart of 75 State Street, Portland, died in his sleep at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 12, 2023, after a very brief decline. He was born to George and Susanne (Slade/Penn) Carhart, in Exeter, New Hampshire, where he was raised. He graduated from Hebron Academy, and Bowdoin College. After two years in the Army, where he was happily stationed in England, he obtained his MALS from Wesleyan University. In the following years he taught at Hebron Academy, Storm King School in New York, and Foxcroft School in Virginia. He taught everything from English and History to Archaeology, and coached cross country. With his first wife, Anne Schofield, he had two sons, Thomas, and George. With his second wife, Emery Goff, he helped raise her four children and partnered with her in their antiques business, The Old Barn Annex, for 45 years. With the combined family they had seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter, in all of whom he delighted. As a young man he was an ardent fly fisherman and amateur archaeologist. In the antiques trade he was an expert, and treasured restoring his beautiful old pieces of furniture. He also loved to cook.

He loved cross-country skiing with family, friends, and their cherished dogs. They lived in Harpswell, and West Gardiner, and finally for 25 years in Farmington, and loved all their homes. They moved to Senior Living at 75 State Street in Portland three years ago and were very happy together there. Bill had an incomparable dry wit, formidable intelligence, and was a poet and artist. He loved Robert Frost and Winslow Homer. He was wise and kind as well as funny, a classic Northern New Englander, and he will be deeply mourned by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring in the mountains he loved.

In lieu of any memorials please consider a dog rescue, especially Border Collies (www.nebcr.org/donate/)

