BASKETBALL

Trey Davis hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, and the Maine Celtics ended a three-game losing streak with a 115-112 win Sunday over the Lakeland Magic at the Portland Expo.

Marial Shayok scored a season-high 32 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers that turned a 105-101 deficit into a 110-105 lead with 2:07 left. Lakeland tied it at 110-110, but then Shayok fed Davis for a corner 3-pointer.

JD Davison had 16 points and 14 assists for the Celtics, who played without Luka Samanic (health and safety protocols), Denzel Valentine (finger) and Scottie Lindsey (groin). They had to go to a small lineup after Mfiondu Kabengele fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

NBA: Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry got nine straight for Miami in the final moments, and the Heat rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, 100-96.

• Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-98 win at Dallas.

• Fred VanVleet scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 before fouling out and Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak by winning at home against the New York Knicks, 125-116.

GOLF

PGA: Jon Rahm took advantage of mistakes by rookie Davis Thompson over the final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win The American Express by one stroke in La Quinta, California, earning his second PGA Tour win in two starts this year.

Rahm finished at 17-under 261. He has won four of his last six starts, including twice on the European tour at the end of last year.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson shot a 2-under 70 at Lake Nona to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily. She began her day leading by three and eventually won by four, finishing at 16-under 272 for her 13th LPGA Tour victory.

Second-year pro Maja Stark of Sweden was 5 under on her final nine and tied for second with England’s Charlie Hull. Both shot 69.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi Championship by one stroke for the third and biggest European tour title of his career, with the Frenchman’s 6-under 66 in the final round in the United Arab Emirates capped by holing a bunker shot at No. 17.

Perez finished at 18 under. Sebastian Soderberg (67) and Min Woo Lee (68) tied for second place.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit.

Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

• Daniel Yule won a men’s slalom in Kitzbuehel, Austria, rallying from seventh place after the first run.

Dave Ryding, who triumphed last year to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, posted the fastest time in the second run and improved from 16th to second place, 0.40 behind Yule.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Eddie Nketiah scored twice – including a 90th-minute winner – and Bukayo Saka also scored as Arsenal earned a 3-2 win over Manchester United to maintain some breathing room atop the Premier League table.

The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand.

• Erling Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat trick of the season to lead Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton.

GERMANY: Gio Reyna scored the winning goal in his first game since the World Cup as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 4-3 in the Bundesliga – a game that also saw Reyna’s teammate, Sebastien Haller, return after treatment for testicular cancer.

Reyna, a 20-year-old midfielder who was limited to a pair of substitute appearances for the U.S. in the World Cup, came on in the 70th minute and scored eight minutes later. He was left in space to the right of the penalty area, allowing him to control the ball before flicking it up and over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

