Gedi Juozapaitis made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points as Maine ended an eight-game losing streak with a 78-57 win over Binghamton in an America East men’s basketball game Sunday in Bangor.

Juozapaitis started a 16-1 run in the first half with eight straight points as the Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East) built a 23-8 lead.

Kellen Tynes had 14 points, seven assists and six steals, and Peter Filipovity finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Binghamton (8-11, 4-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Bearcats began the day in first place in America East.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 56, ALBANY COLLEGE OF P&HS 50: DeSean Crowmell scored 17 points and the SeaWolves (15-4, 7-2 YSCC) never trailed in a win over Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Services (2-13, 0-8) at South Portland.

(3) PURDUE 58, MARYLAND 55: Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped the Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) fend off a furious second-half charge from the Terrapins (12-7, 3-5) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history. They’ve won six straight and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games. Edey had his 16th double-double this season.

Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to have a chance to force to overtime.

(15) UCONN 86, BUTLER 56: Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and the Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing the Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies, who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into the game with the Bulldogs.

Alex Karaban added 15 points and Tristen Newton scored 11 points for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 92, ARKANSAS 46: Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Gamecocks moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over the Razorbacks (17-5, 4-3 SEC) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks, who won their 26th straight and seventh in a row over the Razorbacks (17-5, 4-3). And just like much of the past four seasons, the 6-foot-5 Boston was right in the center of things.

(7) NOTRE DAME 76, VIRGINIA 54: Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1 ACC) rout Vthe Cavaliers (14-6, 3-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

(9) UCLA 73, WASHINGTON STATE 66: Emily Bessoir scored 13 points and the Bruins (17-3, 6-2 Pac-12) beat the Cougars (13-7, 3-5) in Pullman, Washington.

(11) MARYLAND 69, NEBRASKA 54: Sophomore Shyanne Sellers finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) never trailed in a victory over the Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

(12) VIRGINIA TECH 74, WAKE FOREST 57: Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Virginia Tech withstood a big third-quarter rally, and the No. 12 Hokies (16-3, 6-3 ACC) defeated the Demon Deacons (11-9,2-7) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

(13) DUKE 62, SYRACUSE 50: Celeste Taylor scored 15 points, turning consecutive turnovers into late baskets and the Blue Devils (17-2, 7-1 ACC) turned back the Orange (13-7, 4-5) in Durham, North Carolina.

(20) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63, LOUISVILLE 51: Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and the Wolfpack (15-5, 5-4 ACC) topped the Cardinals (16-6, 6-3) in Louisville, Kentucky.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 90, ALBANY COLLEGE OF P&HS 32: Ashleigh Mathisen scored 15 points despite playing just 11 minutes, Jasmine Aloisio had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the SeaWolves (13-4, 8-1 YSCC) routed Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Services (1-6, 0-6) in South Portland.

Kaiyla Delisle added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Mariah Parker scored 10 points.

