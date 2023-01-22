Known for its 24-inch lobster rolls and giant inflatable roof lobster, Larry, tourist hotspot Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich may see new ownership in 2024.

For over four decades, the Gregory family has owned the establishment, but on Wednesday, owners Candy and Scott Gregory announced in a Facebook post that they are planning to sell the restaurant and retire.

“I’m sure some of you have seen the ‘For Sale’ sign on the Taste of Maine,” the post stated. “Actually, we started the process last May. With this being said this will in no way affect our upcoming season. We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of Larry the Lobster on the roof. We look forward to serving you in the spring.”

Over 200 patrons flooded the comments section, expressing gratitude, sadness and well wishes for the restaurant and its staff.

Jeffrey Stanley of Arrowsic wished the owners luck while reminiscing about his dining experience.

“So many great memories; none greater than my proposal to my wife back in 2002,” Stanley wrote. “A hilariously fond moment is etched in both our memories as the kitchen staff crowded the door to see if she said yes.”

The 16,310-square-foot restaurant is listed at $4.5 million on bizbuysell.com. The listing indicates retirement as the reason for the sale and says the owners are willing to work with the buyers to make the transition smooth.

It is unclear if the owners will only sell to someone planning to keep the structure as a restaurant.

Now closed for winter, Taste of Maine will reopen in May for what could be its final season under the Gregory family ownership.

The owners have yet to reveal their plans for the 700-pound, inflatable Larry the Lobster.

Attempts to reach the owners of Taste of Maine or their realtor Kirk Butterfield were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.

