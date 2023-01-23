SCARBOROUGH — Oncologist Dr. Dan Rausch has begun seeing patients in Scarborough with New England Cancer Specialists (NECS).

NECS is a regional oncology group with 13 physicians and 23 advanced practice providers serving Maine and New Hampshire. The group is the first Affiliate Member of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. NECS has offices in Scarborough, Topsham, and Kennebunk in Maine, and Portsmouth in New Hampshire.

Rausch, from Auburn, has joined the team and will practice at the Scarborough office.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the team here in providing top-tier care to Mainers who are facing a cancer diagnosis,” Rausch said.

Rausch was born in Lewiston and grew up in Auburn, where he still lives. He graduated from Haverford College in Philadelphia and went to medical school at Tufts University. Rausch finished his residency at Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, and did a fellowship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He is board-certified in hematology and oncology.

“We are so happy to welcome Dr. Rausch to our New England Cancer Specialists family,” said NECS President and lead physician Dr. Chiara Battelli. “Dr. Rausch has extensive experience and a wonderful reputation. He also shares our commitment to caring for each patient as a whole person.”

