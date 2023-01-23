WINTHROP — A group of Winthrop residents is attempting to halt a proposed sand and gravel quarry they say could pose hazards to residents and local aquatic life.

The group, called Stop the Winthrop Quarry, wants town officials to place a moratorium on the plan — and applications for any similar projects — until officials have a better understanding of the public health and environmental impacts it could create.

The Winthrop Planning Board has not yet approved the proposal, which would enable Lewiston-based L/A Properties LLC to create an open-pit mine, a rock-crushing operation and gravel pit at the former Hillandale Egg Farm on Turkey Lane. The project will face one of its first local regulatory hurdles Wednesday, when the Planning Board is set to hear the company’s request to establish a gravel pit on the east side of Turkey Lane. The group estimates that this will be where the open-pit mine rock crusher is placed.

Concerns about the plan include the possibility of microscopic dust particles from the quarry traveling toward schools and the downtown area, according to the Stop The Winthrop Quarry website. Those airborne particles could cause health issues such as silicosis, a long-term lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of silica dust. This type of dust is naturally found in certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The dust could also settle in Hoyt Brook headwaters, negatively impacting aquatic life.

The Winthrop code enforcement officer and residents associated with the Stop the Winthrop Quarry group did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the proposal made over several days. Winthrop Planning Board Chairperson David Lee, Maine Department of Environmental Protection Mining Coordinator Mike Clark and a representative of L/A Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comments or permit application materials Monday. State offices were closed Monday because of the snow storm.

According to Stop The Winthrop Quarry, L/A Properties’ permit application calls for 1,100 truckloads of rock to be blasted, crushed and moved at the site.

The group of residents is gathering signatures for a letter of support for the moratorium to be presented to the Planning Board during a Feb. 8 meeting.

