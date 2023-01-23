2023 could be a great year for the climate. With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government is finally putting its money where its mouth is on addressing climate change. One exciting piece of this legislation: new solar energy projects are now simpler and cheaper than ever to finance.

The city of Portland can take advantage of this to set into motion the “solar proliferation” strategy of One Climate Future, our ambitious (but entirely doable!) plan to transition off fossil fuels.

By installing solar on public buildings, the city not only saves money, but also leads the way for businesses and homeowners to say, “You know, I think I’ll go solar, too.” (This really works! Studies show that having a neighbor with solar is a key factor in helping other folks decide to go solar.)

And this is where you come in! Portland and South Portland made a great start with solar arrays on landfills in 2018. But there aren’t any new solar projects planned for the near future.

Let’s make it happen! Write or call your city councilor and tell them you want to see solar proliferate all over our city. I know we can do it! As a volunteer with the Portland Climate Action Team, I’ve been lucky to see this advocacy work: things like Electrify Everything, or indeed our first municipal solar arrays, are largely thanks to these everyday Portlanders talking to decision-makers.

2023 could be great for solar – if we advocate for it.

Caitlin Marshall

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: