Get The Led Out

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin gets a worthy tribute courtesy of Philadelphia-based, six-member Get The Led Out. With three guitarists, GTLO delivers the tunes you love, along with an acoustic set and some songs that go beyond the radio hits. This time of year, we live in the land of the ice and snow, but Get The Led Out will make you sweat and make you groove. Grab your ticket and let the music be your master.

The Ammonium Maze

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, $20, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Ammonium Maze is not so much a tribute to the ’90s seacoast New Hampshire jam band Percy Hill, but rather an extension of it. Original members Aaron Z. Katz (drums, vocals), Tom Powley (rhythm guitar player, vocals) and Jon Hawes (bass) comprise the band, along with Dave Brunyak from Pink Talking Fish on lead guitar and vocals, singer-songwriter Sarah Blacker on vocals and percussion, Chris Sink on keys, and vocalist Danielle Lovasco. This means you can expect plenty of vocal harmonies and epic jams as the musicians make they way through classic Percy Hill tunes, including the namesake “Ammonium Haze.”

Don Campbell Trio

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Mainer Don Campbell has been singing with his golden pipes for decades, and here’s a chance to see him live with Tom Yoder on fiddle and mandolin and Mike Wormwood on bass. It’s next to impossible not to appreciate a Campbell show, as he and his bandmates play a variety of outstanding originals interspersed with covers you know and love. Campbell’s comfortable stage presence adds to the experience, so grab tickets soon to the intimate performance in the Chocolate Church’s Annex.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: