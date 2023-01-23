The Scarborough Public Library and the Scarborough Land Trust are hosting a Nature’s Naptime: A Hibernation Story Time on Monday, Jan. 30 starting at 10 a.m. at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

Scarborough Land Trust youth education volunteer, Kelly Pietrzak, will lead an interactive program on hibernation. This will include looking at animals that are true hibernators and a story time. Pietrzak is an experienced educator and conducts many of the Scarborough Land Trust’s youth education programs.

Children are encouraged to bring along a stuffed animal that can be seen in Maine. This will be the start of looking at how real animals live in our winter environment. If the weather permits, participants will be outside for story time. Parents are asked to have children dress warmly and also to bring something to sit on, such as a cushion, mat or blanket.

For further details on the program, call the Scarborough Public Library at 207-883-4723.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, please visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

