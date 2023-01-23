Another storm has arrived in Maine, this time bringing a mix of snow and sleet that could cause power outages.

The storm, which began Sunday night, is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches of snow on most of the state by the end of Monday. Winds are expected to reach 35 mph at the coast and snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, causing power outages and poor road conditions.

By dawn, rain and sleet were mixing across southern areas of the immediate coastline. All areas are expected to change back to snow by late morning, with some areas expected to record a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of the state that is in effect until 10 p.m. A gale warning has been issued through 6 a.m. Tuesday, with north winds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts of 40 knots and seas of 6 to 9 feet predicted.

Snowfall rates exceeding an inch per hour will be possible this afternoon and through the evening, bringing significant travel impacts for the entire day, particularly through the I-95 corridor, according to the weather service. Wind gusts are predicted to reach 25 to 35 mph.

Maine State Police troopers responded to slideoffs on the Maine Turnpike Monday morning, including at mile 29 northbound in Arundel and mile 48 northbound in Portland. A crash between Biddeford and Saco shortly before 9 a.m. blocked two lanes of traffic.

“A number of vehicles are off the road between (mile) 64 New Gloucester and (mile) 48 Westbrook. Due to the volume of calls tow companies can’t keep up with all the vehicles. Drivers please don’t stop and check on those vehicles. If you have a concern about a crash please call and report it,” state police said in a tweet just before 8 a.m.

The Maine Turnpike Authority lowered the speed limit on the turnpike to 45 mph around 8 p.m. Sunday due to snowy conditions.

Troopers are going from call to call responding to slide offs. The left photo is 29 nb in Arundel, the right photo 48 nb in Portland. Please stay home if you can. If you have to drive, drive slow and give crews a safe distance to work. pic.twitter.com/R7Yot7ZqVk — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) January 23, 2023

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people who don’t have to be on the roads to avoid traveling, as the snow makes travel difficult throughout the day and into the evening.

“I urge Maine people to avoid driving during the storm, if possible. If you must drive, give yourself extra time and give our plow drivers and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Sunday night.

In South Berwick, the fire department asked people to stay home on Monday because a mix of rain, ice and snow created very slippery conditions.

“The winter storm currently hitting town has caused many roadways to be blocked by downed trees and powerlines. Please stay off the roads!” fire department officials posted on Facebook. “There are too many blocked and/or obstructed roads to list, and the list grows as the storm is evolving.”

Much of Maine received the first significant snowfall of the year on Friday. Cold temperatures over the weekend prevented melting and left tree branches heavy with snow, further raising the risk of power outages on Monday.

Central Maine Power was reporting more than 25,000 outages at 9 a.m., nearly all in York County. Within the county, there are significant outages in Berwick, Kennebunkport, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, South Berwick, Wells and York.

Central Maine Power is closely monitoring the storm. A new round of wet snow and strong winds will only increase the risk of electricity loss, CMP spokesman Jon Breed said Sunday in a prepared statement.

CMP has secured extra storm response crews to restore power, Breed said.

Most school districts across southern Maine that had snow days on Friday closed again on Monday, giving students and staff a surprise four-day weekend.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday that all state offices are closed Monday. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court and Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland also are closed due to the storm.

Portland declared a citywide parking ban from 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Other towns with parking bans include Freeport, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Gorham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach.

This story will be updated.

