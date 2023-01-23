A Scarborough Town Council Workshop on the Parks & Facilities Master Plan will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall Council Chambers.

The Town of Scarborough is conducting a comprehensive parks and facilities master plan with consultant BerryDunn. The plan aims to address town goals including improved walkability and connectivity, mixed use spaces, promoting healthy living, and building a high-quality system of parks, recreation, open space, facilities, and trails. A draft of the Parks & Facilities Master Plan will be presented by the consultants on Feb. 1 and is available for review online prior to the workshop at www.scarboroughmaine.org. Zoom/Youtube links will be made available to tune in remotely.

