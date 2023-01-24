KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult:

Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away?

Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise.

Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddle the club with salary cap problems for years to come.

In late March, he hopped on the phone with Dolphins counterpart Chris Grier and made the deal: Hill was headed to South Beach for a package of five draft picks – which the Chiefs could use to fortify their roster – and much-needed financial flexibility.

“We took a step back and figured, `How are we going to get better on both sides?’ And that’s why we decided it was best for us and best for Tyreek,” Veach said at the time. “It was kind of a best-case scenario for us and for him.”

That might be an understatement.

Advertisement

Hill ultimately became the league’s highest-paid wide receiver, signing a $120 million, four-year deal with the Dolphins that would have limited what the Chiefs could do in free agency.

And the Chiefs used their draft capital and financial freedom to replenish a roster that will face Cincinnati on Sunday night in its fifth consecutive AFC title game.

The Chiefs used the first-round pick from Miami – after a trade with New England – on Trent McDuffie, whose metrics are among the best of any rookie cornerback this season. Then they used their second-rounder from the Dolphins – after another trade with the Patriots – on wide receiver Skyy Moore, who has been a versatile addition to the offense.

Just as importantly, the Chiefs used the money they would have spent on Hill elsewhere: They signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, brought in safety Justin Reid, added veteran Carlos Dunlap to help one of the league’s worst pass rushes, and had money left over to improve their depth elsewhere.

49ERS: Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

Advertisement

The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

PANTHERS: The Carolina Panthers interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position.

Advertisement

The Panthers have also interviewed former NFL head coaches Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of the Eagles, Ken Dorsey of the Bills and Mike Kafka of the Giants.

The team has also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach this season.

Carolina has completed its first round of interviews and will conduct a second round of interviews before making a final decision.

COWBOYS: Running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair a high ankle sprain, per sources.

The surgery, known as a tightrope procedure, repaired the ligaments from the sprain.

His fractured fibula is expected to heal on its own and will not require a cast.

Pollard, who had to pull out of the Pro Bowl and was replaced by Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, will have at least a 3-to-4 month rehab.