DETROIT — Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Copp banged in a rebound near the goal crease after goalie James Reimer stopped Michael Rasmussen’s shot.

Rasmussen and Adam Erne scored in regulation, with Dylan Larkin reaching 400 NHL points with an assist on Erne’s goal. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Timo Meier scored his fifth goal in seven games for San Jose. Logan Couture also scored, Erik Karlsson assisted on both goals, and Reimer stopped 29 shots.

The Sharks played their third game in a stretch of eight consecutive road contests. The Red Wings were playing their last home game before the All-Star break.

Erne opened the scoring with sixth goal of the season, redirecting Larkin’s shot from near the blue line at 2:17 of the second period. Meier tied it at 7:58 of the period with his 28th goal, jamming in the puck from behind the net.

Rasmussen gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead with 3:31 left in the second on a wrist shot from the right circle. Couture tied it with six seconds left in the period, scoring his 17th goal on a rebound from the right side.

KINGS 4, FLYERS 3: Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead Los Angeles Kings to a victory over host Philadelphia.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings.

James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers.

Los Angeles dominated the third period but couldn’t find the tiebreaking goal until the extra session. Fiala took the puck the length of the ice and elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, firing a wrist shot under the left arm of goalie Carter Hart for his 17th goal and team-leading 50th point.

Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the Kings. Hart stopped 34 shots.

DEVILS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead New Jersey to a win at home.

Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves as the Devils improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Vanecek has won a career best eight games in a row, becoming New Jersey’s first goalie to do that since Martin Brodeur in 2007-08.

Ben Hutton and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson had 35 saves for Vegas.

PENGUINS 7, PANTHERS 6: Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give Pittsburgh a win at home.

Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists for Pittsburgh. His power-play blast from above the left gave the Penguins just their fourth overtime victory of the season as Pittsburgh, currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, opened up a small bit of breathing room over the ninth-place Panthers.

Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Penguins, who beat the Panthers for the 18th time in Florida’s last 21 visits to Pittsburgh.

Casey DeSmith struggled in place of Tristan Jarry, who was a late scratch. DeSmith stopped 33 shots, including both that he faced in overtime, to win for just the third time in his last 10 starts.

LIGHTNING 4, WILD 2: Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and Tampa Bay won its 10th consecutive home game by defeating Minnesota.

Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss.

Before the game, the Lightning honored Stamkos for scoring his 500th NHL goal, a feat he accomplished as part of a hat trick in Tampa Bay’s 5-2 road win against the Vancouver Canucks last week.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach.

The league announced details for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women’s hockey players.

In what the NHL is calling “Pitch ’n Puck,” six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. “Splash Shot” will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents.

The third new event, taking place indoors, is a goaltender shooting competition. The league started going outside for new skills competition ideas last year on the Las Vegas Strip.

Women’s players have been involved in the skills competition for a few years now and will return with Americans Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter and Canadians Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse taking part.

Longtime Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, who was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, is set to take part in the Breakaway Challenge, one of several mainstays along with the Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting competitions. The winner of each event earns $30,000.

