GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Paul F. Talbot, 89, of Gloucester, Mass., beloved husband of Anne (Rousseau), entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Paul was predeceased by his first wife from Auburn, Maine of 35 years Dorothy (Maybury) in 1992.
Paul was born in Brunswick, Miane in 1933 and was the former City Administrator of Gloucester, Mass. and Old Town, Maine. He also Graduated from UMO.
Visiting hours for Paul will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, Maaa. His funeral Mass Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester at 10 a.m.
Online condolences may be given at: http://www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions may be made in Paul’s name to:
Generous Gardeners at
http://www.generousgardeners.org or to:
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at
